Saputo (TSE:SAP) Price Target Cut to C$36.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Saputo (TSE:SAP) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 29.26% from the stock’s current price.

SAP has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Saputo to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cfra lifted their target price on Saputo from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.56.

Shares of SAP stock traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$27.85. 231,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,044. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$32.23. Saputo has a 1-year low of C$26.21 and a 1-year high of C$42.42. The company has a market cap of C$11.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.33.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Saputo will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

