Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.80

Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (NASDAQ:STRC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.80 and last traded at $5.80, with a volume of 2782 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.07.

STRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sarcos Technology and Robotics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Sarcos Technology and Robotics alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 51.07 and a current ratio of 51.34.

Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRC. General Electric Co. purchased a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,180,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,566,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,050,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $773,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in Sarcos Technology and Robotics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $773,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sarcos Technology and Robotics (NASDAQ:STRC)

Sarcos Robotics is involved in the development of robotic systems. The company’s mobile robotic systems, including the Guardian(R) S, Guardian(R) GT, Guardian(R) XO(R), and Guardian(R) XT(TM). Sarcos Robotics, formerly known as Rotor Acquisition Corp., is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarcos Technology and Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.