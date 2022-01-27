Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.17. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.84, with a volume of 64,684 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STSA. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.71. The company has a market cap of $152.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 1.35.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Satsuma Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp acquired 8,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.64 per share, with a total value of $50,083.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought 81,239 shares of company stock valued at $461,081 over the last three months. 30.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STSA. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $67,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 217.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 14,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:STSA)

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

