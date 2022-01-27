Savix One Day Volume Hits $7,500.00 (SVX)

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. In the last week, Savix has traded down 26.4% against the dollar. One Savix coin can now be bought for approximately $1.87 or 0.00005179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Savix has a total market cap of $111,633.76 and approximately $7,500.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00041536 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005868 BTC.

SVX is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 133,284 coins and its circulating supply is 59,577 coins. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

