SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

SBM Offshore (OTCMKTS:SBFFY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 88.9% from the December 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SBFFY traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.87. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267. SBM Offshore has a twelve month low of $14.09 and a twelve month high of $19.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average of $16.16.

About SBM Offshore

SBM Offshore NV engages in the provision of floating production solutions to the offshore energy industry. It operates through the Lease and Operate; and Turnkey segments. The Lease and Operate segment includes all earned day-rates on long-term operating lease and operate contracts. The Turnkey segment includes Monaco, Houston, Schiedam, Kuala Lumpur, and Rio regional centers that derive revenues from turnkey supply contracts and after-sales services.

