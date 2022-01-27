Scala (XLA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $789,321.25

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Scala coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Scala has a market capitalization of $789,321.25 and approximately $7,372.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Scala has traded 33.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Scala alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00048655 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,386.26 or 0.06462748 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,838.70 or 0.99770870 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00052135 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003274 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00051944 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.