ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 33.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,160 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.14% of ScanSource worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ScanSource by 68.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource during the second quarter worth $143,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource during the third quarter worth $210,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of ScanSource by 112,771.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ScanSource during the third quarter worth $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SCSC shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ScanSource from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other ScanSource news, Director Charles Alexander Mathis bought 1,200 shares of ScanSource stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.88 per share, with a total value of $43,056.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCSC opened at $30.84 on Thursday. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.47 and a 1-year high of $40.83. The stock has a market cap of $791.08 million, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.39.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.27. ScanSource had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $857.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

