Schlumberger (SLB) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB):

1/26/2022 – Schlumberger was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Schlumberger had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $38.00 to $45.00.

1/24/2022 – Schlumberger had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/24/2022 – Schlumberger had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/24/2022 – Schlumberger had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/24/2022 – Schlumberger had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $40.00 to $42.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/24/2022 – Schlumberger had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $42.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/24/2022 – Schlumberger had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $42.00 to $44.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2022 – Schlumberger had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $40.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/24/2022 – Schlumberger had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $41.00 to $43.00.

Shares of SLB opened at $39.80 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $40.28. The company has a market capitalization of $55.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $860,000. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 47,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $1,057,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

