Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €150.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) has been assigned a €150.00 ($170.45) price objective by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 1.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SU. Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($227.27) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($187.50) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €160.00 ($181.82) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($170.45) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €154.00 ($175.00) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schneider Electric S.E. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €162.58 ($184.75).

SU opened at €151.68 ($172.36) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €164.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is €152.77. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of €64.88 ($73.73) and a 1 year high of €76.34 ($86.75).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

