Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund (LON:SDP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $554.76

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc (LON:SDP)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 554.76 ($7.48) and last traded at GBX 559 ($7.54), with a volume of 700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 566 ($7.64).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of £915.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 588.95.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 9.70 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund’s previous dividend of $8.00. Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.03%.

In other Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund news, insider James Williams acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 584 ($7.88) per share, for a total transaction of £29,200 ($39,395.57). Also, insider Julia Goh acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 592 ($7.99) per share, with a total value of £59,200 ($79,870.48).

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund Company Profile (LON:SDP)

Schroder Investment Trust – Schroder AsiaPacific Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. It invests in the public equity markets across Asia (excluding the Middle East and Japan), together with the Far Eastern countries bordering the Pacific Ocean.

