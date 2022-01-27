Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 14,366 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 456,696 shares.The stock last traded at $37.69 and had previously closed at $37.73.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.79.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCHC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 10,820.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.