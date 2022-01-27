Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,513 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $7,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 1,240,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,802,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 1,182,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,795,000 after acquiring an additional 26,165 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 1,137,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,819,000 after acquiring an additional 13,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Evergreen Advisors LLC now owns 991,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,989,000 after acquiring an additional 28,422 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

SCHB opened at $102.22 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $90.18 and a one year high of $114.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.77.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.