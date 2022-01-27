Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $88.50

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $88.50 and last traded at $89.05, with a volume of 46363 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.85.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 24.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

