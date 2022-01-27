Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,952 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.20% of Science Applications International worth $9,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at $69,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the third quarter valued at $226,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Science Applications International news, CFO Prabu Natarajan bought 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $82.01 per share, for a total transaction of $45,105.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 6,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total transaction of $587,094.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SAIC shares. Barclays upgraded Science Applications International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Science Applications International from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Science Applications International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.70.

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $84.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.17. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $77.65 and a 52-week high of $103.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.40. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.25%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

