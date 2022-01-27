Scientific Games Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 15,019 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,138% compared to the typical volume of 671 call options.

SGMS traded down $1.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.93. The stock had a trading volume of 26,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,784. Scientific Games has a 1 year low of $36.89 and a 1 year high of $90.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56 and a beta of 1.93.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.51. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.57 million. Analysts predict that Scientific Games will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SGMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Scientific Games in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,459 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 126,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,446,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Scientific Games by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in Scientific Games by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Scientific Games by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 24,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.