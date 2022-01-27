Scotiabank Boosts AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Price Target to C$31.00

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 price target on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$31.00 target price on shares of AltaGas in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AltaGas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.75.

Shares of ALA traded up C$0.34 on Thursday, reaching C$26.09. The stock had a trading volume of 445,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,818. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$25.85. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71. AltaGas has a 12-month low of C$18.78 and a 12-month high of C$27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.14.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$831.99 million. On average, analysts expect that AltaGas will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

