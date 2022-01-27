Scotiabank Boosts Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target to C$61.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS) had its price target boosted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.73% from the company’s current price.

FTS has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Fortis from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research cut their price objective on shares of Fortis to C$58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$60.08.

Get Fortis alerts:

Shares of Fortis stock traded up C$0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$59.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,045,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,075. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$58.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.77. Fortis has a one year low of C$48.97 and a one year high of C$61.54. The stock has a market cap of C$28.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.52.

Fortis (TSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.64. The business had revenue of C$2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortis will post 2.8499998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.