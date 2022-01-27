Scotiabank Cuts TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Price Target to C$18.50

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its target price cut by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.45.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

TransAlta Renewables stock traded up C$0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$16.95. 278,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,531. The firm has a market cap of C$4.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.47. TransAlta Renewables has a 1-year low of C$16.01 and a 1-year high of C$22.55.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$114.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$97.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.698747 earnings per share for the current year.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.