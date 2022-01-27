Scotiabank Cuts TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Price Target to C$18.50

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) had its target price cut by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.14% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.45.
TransAlta Renewables stock traded up C$0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$16.95. 278,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,531. The firm has a market cap of C$4.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.47. TransAlta Renewables has a 1-year low of C$16.01 and a 1-year high of C$22.55.
About TransAlta Renewables
TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.
