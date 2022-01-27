Scotiabank Increases George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target to C$167.00

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$134.00 to C$167.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 20.88% from the stock’s current price.

WN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on George Weston from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC reduced their price objective on George Weston from C$175.00 to C$171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$158.00 price objective (up previously from C$141.00) on shares of George Weston in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on George Weston from C$154.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$155.43.

Get George Weston alerts:

TSE WN traded up C$2.13 on Thursday, hitting C$138.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,727. George Weston has a 52-week low of C$91.95 and a 52-week high of C$150.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$141.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$135.44. The firm has a market cap of C$20.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.11.

George Weston (TSE:WN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported C$2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.23 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$16.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.40 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that George Weston will post 8.9399994 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 9,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$149.52, for a total value of C$1,426,701.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,485 shares in the company, valued at C$820,106.78. Also, Director Paviter Singh Binning sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$147.31, for a total value of C$2,946,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,593 shares in the company, valued at C$11,577,283.33. Insiders have sold 53,312 shares of company stock worth $7,732,031 over the last quarter.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for George Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.