Scotiabank Lowers Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Price Target to C$42.25

Northland Power (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$47.75 to C$42.25 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NPIFF. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Northland Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, January 17th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northland Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.05.

OTCMKTS NPIFF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.91. 5,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,053. Northland Power has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $40.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.60.

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

