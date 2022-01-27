Scotiabank Lowers Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Price Target to C$36.00

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SAPIF. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Saputo from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Saputo from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Get Saputo alerts:

OTCMKTS:SAPIF traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.08. 11,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,513. Saputo has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.73 and a 200 day moving average of $25.40.

Saputo, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide array of dairy products. Its products include cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk, and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. It operates through geographical sectors: Canada, USA, and International.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.