Scotiabank Raises AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target to C$10.00

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set an “equal wight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$8.50 target price on shares of AGF Management in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.67.

Shares of TSE AGF.B traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.28. 157,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,526. The firm has a market capitalization of C$508.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.95. AGF Management has a 52-week low of C$6.45 and a 52-week high of C$8.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.06 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.79.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

