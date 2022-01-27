Scotiabank Weighs in on EQT Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for EQT in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank analyst H. Stewart now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $2.25 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.09. Scotiabank also issued estimates for EQT’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $19.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EQT by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,545 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 778,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,975,000 after purchasing an additional 402,200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 321,682 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after purchasing an additional 34,239 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 24,554 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 316,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 40,065 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQT declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

