Scout24 (ETR:G24) Sets New 52-Week Low at $53.08

Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €53.08 ($60.32) and last traded at €51.68 ($58.73), with a volume of 350668 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €53.24 ($60.50).

Several research analysts have recently commented on G24 shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.70 ($75.80) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays set a €70.00 ($79.55) target price on Scout24 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €76.00 ($86.36) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €72.00 ($81.82) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €71.47 ($81.22).

Get Scout24 alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of €60.32 and a 200-day moving average of €64.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06.

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

Recommended Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.