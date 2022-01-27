ScPrime Price Down 21.3% Over Last 7 Days (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. ScPrime has a market cap of $56.06 million and $58,142.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ScPrime has traded down 21.3% against the dollar. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for $1.38 or 0.00003726 BTC on popular exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00012166 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006189 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ScPrime Coin Profile

ScPrime (CRYPTO:SCP) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 40,502,344 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.