ScS Group (LON:SCS) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $221.76

ScS Group plc (LON:SCS)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 221.76 ($2.99) and traded as low as GBX 207.10 ($2.79). ScS Group shares last traded at GBX 211 ($2.85), with a volume of 23,723 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of ScS Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Get ScS Group alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 221.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £80.46 million and a PE ratio of 4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14.

In related news, insider Steve Carson acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 209 ($2.82) per share, for a total transaction of £156,750 ($211,481.38).

ScS Group Company Profile (LON:SCS)

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various upholstered furniture products; dining and occasional furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products The company provides products under the Signature, Inspire, and Living brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for ScS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.