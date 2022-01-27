SEA (NYSE:SE) Lowered to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

SEA (NYSE:SE) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $427.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SEA from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.82.

SE traded down $9.05 on Thursday, hitting $126.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,160,787. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.91. The firm has a market cap of $68.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.57 and a beta of 1.27. SEA has a 12 month low of $132.00 and a 12 month high of $372.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 42.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that SEA will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SE. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SEA during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in SEA during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in SEA during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in SEA during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 52.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

