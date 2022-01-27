Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. cut its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 581,897 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 14,512 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned about 0.26% of Seagate Technology worth $48,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,373,834 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $824,241,000 after buying an additional 184,040 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,426,133 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $282,047,000 after buying an additional 168,220 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,099,969 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $184,650,000 after buying an additional 92,246 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,978,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $163,249,000 after purchasing an additional 319,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,155,354 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $95,334,000 after purchasing an additional 12,103 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on STX. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.55.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $96.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $117.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total transaction of $85,892,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $29,573.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,147,774 shares of company stock valued at $121,041,011 over the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

