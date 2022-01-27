Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Cowen from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.41.

Shares of STX traded up $17.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.00. 123,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,274. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.39. The company has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $64.13 and a 1-year high of $117.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 234.31% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $364,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $29,573.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,147,774 shares of company stock valued at $121,041,011 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Eagle Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 225.8% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 136,134 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 94,354 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $416,000. Beacon Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $0. Nisa Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors now owns 19,050 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets now owns 32,693 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

