Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Raised to $122.00 at Northland Securities

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Northland Securities from $114.00 to $122.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.02% from the stock’s previous close.

STX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $118.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.41.

NASDAQ:STX traded up $17.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,274. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.28 and a 200-day moving average of $94.39.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Seagate Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $29,573.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 2,293 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $226,640.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,147,774 shares of company stock valued at $121,041,011. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beacon Capital Management purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $0. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

