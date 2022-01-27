Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Summit Redstone

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) was upgraded by research analysts at Summit Redstone to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STX traded up $11.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.39. The company has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a P/E/G ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.05. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total transaction of $85,892,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $364,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,147,774 shares of company stock worth $121,041,011 in the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

