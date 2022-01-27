Seagate Technology’s (STX) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, RTT News reports. They currently have a $95.00 price objective on the data storage provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $90.00. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 8.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on STX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Summit Redstone raised shares of Seagate Technology to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Summit Insights raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.45.

NASDAQ STX traded up $7.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.68. 11,944,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,592,925. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $65.14 and a 12-month high of $117.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.28 and a 200 day moving average of $94.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $29,573.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $364,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,147,774 shares of company stock valued at $121,041,011 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Capital Management acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $0. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

