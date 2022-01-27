Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,732 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $5,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SGEN. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,792,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Seagen in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,675,000. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Seagen by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 53,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,067,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Tobam boosted its holdings in Seagen by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 127,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,679,000 after buying an additional 17,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen in the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagen alerts:

In other Seagen news, Director David W. Gryska sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $608,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 33,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $6,041,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 494,679 shares of company stock worth $80,663,341. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SGEN stock opened at $123.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of -66.78 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.97. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $121.83 and a one year high of $199.00.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $424.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.83 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SGEN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Seagen in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Seagen from $181.00 to $178.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Seagen from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.25.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.