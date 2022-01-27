Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.90. Seanergy Maritime shares last traded at $0.86, with a volume of 1,883,909 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Maxim Group upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93. The company has a market cap of $131.72 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.50.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $48.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Seanergy Maritime by 1,635.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,375,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after buying an additional 5,065,735 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,378,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,599,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,404,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Seanergy Maritime by 21,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,356,250 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 1,350,000 shares during the period. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

