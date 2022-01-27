Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 90.1% from the December 31st total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 359,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOMLY traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $17.54. 37,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.06. Secom has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $24.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Secom alerts:

Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Secom had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Secom will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SECOM Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geographic Information Services, Information and Communication Related Services, and Real Estate and Others. The Security Services segment provides centralized online commercial, home security, and large-scale proprietary security systems.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Secom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.