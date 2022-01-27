Secret (SCRT) Trading 23.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Secret coin can currently be bought for $5.65 or 0.00015371 BTC on popular exchanges. Secret has a market capitalization of $846.96 million and $35.26 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.01 or 0.00247458 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007125 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000813 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 64.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00015319 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 55.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000198 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (SCRT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 190,165,060 coins and its circulating supply is 149,815,729 coins. Secret’s official website is scrt.network . Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Secret Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

