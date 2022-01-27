Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS Acquires 49,066,005 Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS increased its position in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) by 1,205.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,135,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 49,066,005 shares during the quarter. LSB Industries accounts for 24.9% of Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS owned approximately 134.89% of LSB Industries worth $417,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXU. Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LSB Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,084,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in LSB Industries during the second quarter worth about $1,463,000. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in LSB Industries by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 454,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after buying an additional 236,646 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LSB Industries by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 487,570 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after buying an additional 123,653 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in LSB Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $631,000. 72.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE LXU traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,948. The firm has a market cap of $880.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.10. LSB Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.34.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.35. LSB Industries had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 111.86%. The business had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.86 million. Equities analysts forecast that LSB Industries, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

