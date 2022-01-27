Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock traded up $4.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $439.84. 404,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,354,182. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $369.65 and a 52-week high of $482.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $465.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $454.13.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.