Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS Makes New Investment in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA)

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 999,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,733,000. Landcadia Holdings IV comprises approximately 0.6% of Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS owned approximately 1.60% of Landcadia Holdings IV as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCA. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Landcadia Holdings IV by 46.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 6,664 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Landcadia Holdings IV by 70.4% in the third quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 85,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 35,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV during the second quarter worth about $352,000. 57.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LCA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.69. 12 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,593. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

