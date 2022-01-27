Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS Makes New Investment in TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA)

Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,829,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS owned about 11.78% of TB SA Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $4,352,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in TB SA Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $484,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in TB SA Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,936,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in TB SA Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,791,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in TB SA Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,694,000.

Shares of TB SA Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.68. The company had a trading volume of 329 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,133. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.70. TB SA Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $9.95.

