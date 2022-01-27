Seedify.fund (SFUND) One Day Trading Volume Tops $8.08 Million

Seedify.fund (CURRENCY:SFUND) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Seedify.fund coin can currently be bought for about $5.84 or 0.00016092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar. Seedify.fund has a market cap of $140.77 million and $8.08 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00049534 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,435.94 or 0.06714190 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00053721 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,240.19 or 0.99888920 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00052957 BTC.

Seedify.fund Profile

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,112,229 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Buying and Selling Seedify.fund

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seedify.fund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seedify.fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

