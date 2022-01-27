SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

SEGRO (LON:SGRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,500 ($20.24) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SGRO. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,385 ($18.69) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,175 ($15.85) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SEGRO to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,310 ($17.67) to GBX 1,450 ($19.56) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,350 ($18.21) to GBX 1,600 ($21.59) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,445 ($19.50) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEGRO currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,324.70 ($17.87).

LON SGRO opened at GBX 1,285.50 ($17.34) on Wednesday. SEGRO has a 12 month low of GBX 869.80 ($11.74) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,508 ($20.35). The stock has a market cap of £15.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,371.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,289.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

