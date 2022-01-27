SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $70.00. The stock had previously closed at $57.45, but opened at $55.50. SEI Investments shares last traded at $56.30, with a volume of 2,987 shares traded.

Separately, Truist Financial began coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

In other news, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $1,098,825.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $2,385,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,500 shares of company stock worth $4,193,755. Company insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 22.5% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 6,862,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $425,255,000 after buying an additional 1,258,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,911,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $366,324,000 after buying an additional 482,019 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 124.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 773,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,872,000 after purchasing an additional 428,630 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 132.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 616,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,589,000 after purchasing an additional 351,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,241,000 after purchasing an additional 136,343 shares during the last quarter. 68.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.44.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $501.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

SEI Investments declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

