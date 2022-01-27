Seigniorage Shares 1-Day Volume Reaches $35,528.00 (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (CURRENCY:SHARE) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. In the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be bought for $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. Seigniorage Shares has a market cap of $322,367.96 and approximately $35,528.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Seigniorage Shares alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00048606 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,358.71 or 0.06413038 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,728.73 or 0.99860683 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.17 or 0.00052122 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00052079 BTC.

Seigniorage Shares Coin Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Seigniorage Shares Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seigniorage Shares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seigniorage Shares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Seigniorage Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seigniorage Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.