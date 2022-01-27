Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Down 8.8%

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) shares were down 8.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.41 and last traded at $6.46. Approximately 44,136 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 391,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $703.12 million, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.17.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $204.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Select Energy Services news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 8,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $61,723.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 28.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 889,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 197,213 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 823,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 95,940 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Select Energy Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,028,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 48,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Select Energy Services by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after acquiring an additional 38,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

About Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

