Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $865.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.39 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect Selective Insurance Group to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $77.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Selective Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $62.81 and a twelve month high of $91.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.86.

In other news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $475,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gregory E. Murphy sold 22,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,812,981.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,913,392. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.