SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.80

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.80 and last traded at $6.88, with a volume of 87590 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLQT shares. Barclays downgraded SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on SelectQuote in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.05.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.16. The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $159.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.95 million. SelectQuote had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SelectQuote, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLQT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in SelectQuote by 23.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SelectQuote by 57.3% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SelectQuote in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SelectQuote by 2,737.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 10,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

SelectQuote Company Profile

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

