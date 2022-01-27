Selfkey (KEY) Trading 26.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Selfkey coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Selfkey has a market cap of $32.97 million and $11.69 million worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Selfkey has traded 26.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Selfkey alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00041184 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.78 or 0.00103776 BTC.

About Selfkey

KEY is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 coins and its circulating supply is 5,069,969,446 coins. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here . Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org . The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey

According to CryptoCompare, “SelfKey is a blockchain based digital identity system with an integrated financial services marketplace, designed to put identity owners in control of their personal data, and to allow them to request identity claims attestations and instantly apply for passports, residency and financial services in a safe, secure manner. “

Buying and Selling Selfkey

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Selfkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Selfkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.