Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Stock Holdings Boosted by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 541 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,867 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,031 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $57.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $52.30 and a 1 year high of $65.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.36.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sensata Technologies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $6,789,941.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of Sensata Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,401 shares of company stock valued at $10,183,758. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

