Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Short Interest Down 98.2% in January

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 98.2% from the December 31st total of 210,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ SNTG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.74. 99,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,718. Sentage has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.33.

Get Sentage alerts:

About Sentage

Sentage Holdings Inc provides a range of financial services in consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Sentage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sentage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.