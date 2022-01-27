Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) Short Interest Down 98.2% in January

Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SNTG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 98.2% from the December 31st total of 210,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 235,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ SNTG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.74. 99,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,718. Sentage has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $52.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.33.
About Sentage
